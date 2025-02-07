Will extreme tattoo addict Remy black out all of his ink?

Lethbridge, Canada - Extreme ink addict Remy Schofield offered his opinion on potentially blacking out all of his radical tattoos in a brutal response to a commenter's query on social media.

Remy issued a strong and brutal response to a commenter who asked him whether he'd ever consider blacking out his tattoos and starting again. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

With nearly 120,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy Schofield is known for his strong views and fierce rebukes to any who question his admittedly extensive tattooing experience.

In recent months, Remy revealed the terrifying process behind his stretched ears and talked with fans about how to deal with the pain of getting extreme tattoos.

Yet, a commenter he responded to Thursday clearly seemed to hit a nerve, as he launched a scathing response to a question that simply read, "Then what's next, black it all out?"

"This fundamental lack of imagination or creativity is what led people to not see a path ahead after the blackout as well," Remy said in a post on Instagram.

"Something that I've encountered a lot on social media over the last decade is, like, people have, like zero creativity or ability to think outside the box," Remy said. "Like, I mean, it's maybe less than zero, it's like reductive thinking."

"And so, the only possible next step for Jonathan Stars over here is, well, it's maxed out, you're gonna black it out now, which is of course a lie."