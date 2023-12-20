The best Christmas cocktails: Drink recipes to get lit this holiday

Try one of our favorite Christmas cocktails to make the day merry and bright. Here are the best drink recipes to get lit this holiday season.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Have you decided what you're going to be throwing back to get sloshed and sleighed on Christmas weekend? Try one of our favorite Christmas-themed cocktails to make the day merry and bright.

Christmas is the perfect time to test out some holiday-themed cocktails. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/join_jules & danahbananaa Nothing screams Christmastime like the undeniable desire to reach for something strong amid all the glorious forced family fun. Sure, you could simply sip on a beer or a coffee with a healthy dose of whiskey added and call it a day, but there's something whimsical and festive about sipping on a drink that's beautiful, delicious, and packed full of boozy bliss. Making craft cocktails doesn't have to be as difficult as it may seem when you order up a glass of something strong at your favorite bougie holiday pop-up bar. You don't even need a shaker on hand to make all of your Christmas cocktail dreams come true. If you're still undecided on your drink of choice for the holidays, pick one of these festive cocktails, and get ready to sleigh the day away.

Drinks for getting litty on Christmas

The Grinch mimosa is one way to bring summer into the dead of winter in a Christmas-themed way. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/danahbananaa Grinch Mimosa

If you're anything like us, you haven't met a mimosa you don't like. So why not take this brunch and summer classic and give it a Grinch of a makeover to deck the halls with this holiday season? The basic Grinch mimosa contains equal parts prosecco or sparkling wine, orange juice, and Blue Curaçao. When you mix Blue Curaçao with the orange juice, a bright green color will appear, giving you nothing but Grinch vibes galore. You can be festive with this bad boy and add some red and green sprinkles all around that rim, rim, rim, rim, or follow the same remix recipe as TikToker Dana Banana. The Snowbank

This is the drink for all those coconut lovers out there. More specifically, Malibu coconut rum. Fret not, Malibu isn't the only liquor packing a bunch in this boozy beverage. The snowbank also includes vanilla vodka and coffee liqueur, along with coconut cream and ground cinnamon. You can make this sweet, snowy concoction even snazzier by decorating the rim of your glass with coconut flakes. Winter Margarita

Just because it is Christmas doesn't mean it's not margarita time! The perfect way to give this summer staple a Christmas twist is by adding some cranberry juice into the mix to make a winter margarita. This drink includes Cointreau, tequila, cranberry juice, and lime juice.



You can even toss in some fresh cranberries for garnish. Better yet, let those babies soak up some alcohol while you get to sipping, and munch on them once your drink has reached the bitter end!

Caffeinated Christmas Cocktails

Espresso Martinis might not taste like they pack a punch, but they're sure to get you hyped on Christmas Day. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/join_jules Espresso Martini

Things can drag on during the holidays, so it's best to have some caffeine on deck to ensure you make it to the last call. Why not hit two birds with one stone and continue the booze fest with an Espresso Martini?



These bad boys are almost too easy to drink, making them the perfect addition to your post-Christmas dinner meal to counteract the food coma you know is coming. This drink consists of espresso, Kahlua, vodka, and simple syrup. Just shake everything together over ice, get two kinds of toasted at once! Peppermint Mocha Martini

This one is for the peppermint lovers out there! While some could argue that peppermint doesn't belong in any alcoholic beverage, 'tis the season for invoking chaos on Christmas Day in the form of a candy cane encrusted cocktail. This peppermint mocha martini includes peppermint vodka, Hershey chocolate syrup, and crushed candy canes to add a little dazzle and Christmas magic, and minty madness.