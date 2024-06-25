Celebrate New York City Pride 2024 with these standout events!

It's been 55 years since New York City's Stonewall Uprising, a landmark day in the history of LGBTQ+ rights. Here are some of the best NYC events to celebrate!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - It's been 55 years since New York City's Stonewall Uprising, a landmark day in the history of LGBTQ+ rights. Here are some of the best events where you can celebrate the momentous occasion in NYC!

As is to be expected from the birthplace of modern LGBTQ+ advocacy, New York City is chock-full of pride events this year! The parties, marches, talks, art installations, food and drink opportunities, and more are almost endless. With such a long list of options, however, choosing what to do can seem like an overwhelming prospect. That's why we've narrowed down a handful of the best pride activities for you. Here are some of the can't-miss 2024 pride events on offer in New York City!

Annual Pride March

New York's 55th annual Pride March, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world, has the 2024 theme "Reflect. Empower. Unite." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nycpride New York's 55th annual Pride March is happening on Sunday, June 30 from 11 AM on and begins at 25th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

This parade, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world, has the 2024 theme "Reflect. Empower. Unite."

The first march came in 1970, one year after the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, and has become a beloved civil rights tradition ever since to honor Stonewall and all of the progress that has come since then. For a full parade route and where to stream the march online, check out our handy guide for how to watch NYC's 2024 Pride March in-person or remotely.



PrideFest

The free LGBTQ+ street fair PrideFest has yummy food, exhibitions, and fun activities to celebrate equality and queer joy as a community. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nycpride If you're already out for the Pride March, you should stick around for the annual LGBTQ+ street fair PrideFest! PrideFest 2024 will be held in Greenwich Village on Sunday, June 30 starting at 11 AM. The festival, which is free and open to the public, has yummy food, exhibitions, and fun activities to celebrate equality and queer joy as a community. Other parts of the event include the performing arts spotlight StageFest as well as FamilyFest, CommunityFest, and FoodFest so that everyone can find their perfect party niche. You won't want to miss the live performances, locally made pride merch, or any of the awesome pride freebies being given out by vendors. Party on, New York!

Pride in Times Square

In collaboration with Playbill, the Times Square Alliance is celebrating pride with three free events that feature the stars of stage and screen like you've never seen them before. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@timessquarenyc In collaboration with Playbill, the Times Square Alliance is celebrating pride on June 28-29 with three free events that feature the stars of stage and screen like you've never seen them before. The blowout festival includes beloved Broadway/Off-Broadway performers and celebs like Betty Who, Tony nominee Jen Colella, Corey Mach, Storm Lever, and more plus a Drag Pride celebration, The Big Broadway Disco, and a Youth Pride event. Additionally, patrons can also enjoy some top-tier pride promotions from local Times Square businesses. Special offers like discounts, giveaways, deals, and special menu items will appear at TSQ.org/PrideDeals. The big finale comes on Sunday, June 30 when you can see the Playbill Pride Float in the official NYC Pride March!