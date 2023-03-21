Donald Trump's call for protests over looming arrest brings weak turnout

New York, New York - Donald Trump called on his ride or die supporters to protest his looming arrest , but what the TAG24 team witnessed on what Twitter users dubbed #Arrestmas was rather underwhelming.

Former President Donald Trump (l) called on his supporters to protest his looming arrest, but the turnout in NYC on Tuesday ended up being underwhelming. © Collage: IMAGO/Poolfoto/TAG24/Rey Harris

Trump made a claim on Truth Social over the weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday, and called upon his once massive legion of supporters to protest and "take our nation back!"

Because of this, New York City took measures to prepare for the expected widespread protests.

However, things were fairly calm on Tuesday outside the courthouse where Trump would be expected to appear at if indicted, and the turnout was quite small.

Surprisingly, there were more anti-Trump protesters in attendance than supporters, and some were holding up signs that said things like "Trump dug his own grave," and "Loser."



Someone even placed a makeshift jail cell door to the center of a courtyard located just outside the courthouse.

Despite being few in numbers, Trump supporters that did show up made sure to leave a lasting impression.