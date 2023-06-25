New York City honors LGBTQ+ community and history at 53rd Pride March

New York, New York - The LGBTQ+ community celebrated Pride Month in extravagant style with an epic parade in New York City , and TAG24 was on the scene for the colorful revelries.

The LGBTQ+ community celebrated Pride Month in extravagant style with an epic parade in New York City on a (mostly) sunny Sunday afternoon. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 53rd NYC Pride March kicked off on a sunny Sunday afternoon as New Yorkers from all five boroughs took part in the annual festivities.

New York politicians, including Mayor Eric Adams, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Governor Kathy Hochul, played a prominent role as they led marchers through the parade.

Adams shared a video on Twitter as she spoke from the march and discussed the important connections between the Big Apple and the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

"The relationship goes so far back, from my days of standing with the Gay Officers Action League to arguing for marriage on the Senate floor to really fighting to make sure that this is the city of Stonewall and the largest LGBTQ+ community in the country," he said.

Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter served as one of this year's Grand Marshals along with Yasmin Benoit, AC Dumlao, Hope Giselle, and Randolfe "Randy" Wicker.



Though some rain caught up with the parade around 3 PM, it didn't put a damper on the joyous, hours-long celebration.