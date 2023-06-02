LGBTQ+ acceptance at all-time high as new report shows level of support among Americans

Los Angeles, California - An overwhelming majority of non- LGBTQ+ people in the US support equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community, according to a new report released Thursday by GLAAD.

Findings of the 2023 Accelerating Acceptance survey revealed an all-time high number of non-LGBTQ+ people who express support for LGBTQ+ equality — despite an unprecedented push by Republican lawmakers in conservative states to target the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender people.



Researchers found that more than eight in 10 US adults (84%) believe sexual and gender minorities should have the same rights as heterosexual and cisgender (non-transgender) people, while a large majority of US adults – seven in 10 – agreed businesses should publicly support the LGBTQ community.

The data comes amid recent decisions made by some high-profile businesses, which seemed to reverse course on their previous support of the LGBTQ+ community by caving into pressure from anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

"While these results are a clear demonstration that fair and accurate representation in media and journalism have a powerful and measurable effect on the lives of LGBTQ people, America is at a critical juncture when it comes to LGBTQ acceptance and safety," Sarah Kate Ellis, the GLAAD's president and CEO, said in a statement shared with the Daily News.