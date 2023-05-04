Florida state legislature passes anti-trans bathroom bill

The Florida state legislature has passed a bill that would make it a crime for people to use public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

The Republican majority in the state House and Senate voted to pass HB 1521, known as the "Safety in Private Spaces Act," which would open the door for a person who uses a public restroom not corresponding to their assigned sex at birth to be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

The provisions apply to state and local government buildings, schools, colleges, and detention centers.

The bill has received near universal condemnation from LGBTQ+ rights organizations.

"Unsurprisingly, the Florida Senate has moved to revisit an old, failed anti-equality fight with a so-called 'Bathroom Bill' as part of their relentless assault against LGBTQ+ and specifically transgender people," Sarah Warbelow, the legal director of Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement.

"Transgender children especially are faced with heightened levels of anxiety, depression, and dysphoria when they are denied the chance to live consistent with their identity," she warned. "Florida legislators should focus on real issues impacting Floridians instead of where transgender people go to the bathroom."