New York Mayor Eric Adams stumbles with bizarre 9/11 remark

New York, New York – The mayor of New York has said that the city is "very complicated" as its people could experience everything from the September 11 attacks to a new business opening.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been criticized for a bizarre comment made referencing 9/11. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Eric Adams, who took office in 2022, made the unusual remarks when asked during a television interview what his year had been like.

"New York. This is a place where every day you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our [World] Trade Center through a person who's celebrating a new business that's open," he said in the interview on Sunday.

"This is a very, very complicated city, and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe," he added during the interview on the PIX11 broadcaster, according to a transcript issued by his office.

The attacks carried out on September 11, 2001, by Al-Qaeda claimed 2,977 lives, including passengers and crew on four hijacked planes, victims in New York's World Trade Center, firefighters, and Pentagon staff.

Since coming to office as the city's second Black mayor, Adams has been gripped by scandals, including a sexual assault allegation and claims of corruption.