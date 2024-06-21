Pride month bookstore crawl returns to New York's Lower East Side

New York, New York - New York City bookworms are celebrating Pride Month with the third annual bookstore crawl across the Lower East Side.

Move over, bar crawls!

Seven of the city's most popular bookstores are participating in the latest crawl, which will take place on Saturday, June 29.

In honor of Pride Month, the bookstore crawl will specifically highlight reads from LGBTQ+ authors and stories about the community.

Bluestockings Cooperative, a feminist and queer-owned bookstore that has been in the neighborhood for more than two decades, again leads the charge for the annual event.

Also participating are Book Club Bar, Pillow-Cat Books, Village Works, Yu & Me Books, Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks, and Sweet Pickle Books (which, yes, does sell pickles, too!).

The crawl offers several special perks to book lovers in attendance, as stores will be offering merch giveaways, free drinks, book discounts, and more.

Bookstores will hand out "passports" throughout the festivities, which can be stamped or stickered by each stop.