Pride Ride 2024 rolls through New York City - Check out this discount code to sign up!

New York, New York - Looking for an off-the-beaten-bike-path LGBTQ+ Pride event this June in New York City ? Allow us to introduce the OutCycling Pride Ride - and an exclusive discount below to get in on the fun!

Ride with Pride on Sunday, June 9 for the OutCycling Pride Ride, presented by Colavita. And TAG24 has your exclusive code to sign up below!

OutCycling bills itself as "an LGBTQ+ cycling community for everyone" and its robust events calendar is filled with ride events all over New York and beyond to other states – and even other countries!

The nonprofit community cycling organization provides fit and fun bicycling-related activities and promotes the physical and emotional benefits of cycling.

Its vision was originally a cycling club patterned after the NY Road Runners – the organization that produces the New York City Marathon – where OutCycling founding member Graham Weinstein worked for many years.



OutCycling's Pride Ride Director Allan Friedman told TAG24 NEWS that the event "[gives] cyclists a place to celebrate Pride Month with their favorite pastime!"

Want to ride? Here's an exclusive discount code for TAG24 readers: Enter"24TAG24" for $24 off per sign-up!

