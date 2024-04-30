Tony Awards nominations: Records set and history made for Broadway!

New York, New York - The 2024 Tony Awards nominations are officially in, with big nods lighting up Broadway in a record-breaking season for New York theater.

The 2024 Tony Award nominations were announced live on Tuesday from Sofitel New York by actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson (l.) and Renée Elise Goldsberry. © Collage: Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Tony Awards noms were announced live on Tuesday from Sofitel New York by actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry in one of the most competitive seasons on Broadway in decades.

A whopping 19 shows celebrated opening nights on Broadway in the last two months, 14 of them within the past two weeks.

The nominations followed suit in seeing a record number of women named overall, and history made for women directors - three for Best Play and four for Best Musical.

The musical Hell's Kitchen, with a score of Alicia Keys pop hits, took top nod honors with 13 nominations, as the play Stereophonic nabbed the same, becoming the most nominated play in Tonys history.

The musical adaption of The Outsiders and yet another revival of Cabaret led the musicals crop with the second and third-most nominations.

Big screen stars recognized for their stage work this season include Daniel Radcliffe, Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Liev Schreiber, Jim Parsons, and Sarah Paulson, among others.

The snubs? The revival of The Wiz getting no love at all, the box office hit movie-musical Back to the Future largely overlooked, as well as the short-lived musical How to Dance in Ohio, featuring seven autistic actors but no Tony noms. Also, movie and TV's Steve Carell came up empty-handed for his Broadway debut in Uncle Vanya, pop-indie singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson's score of the movie-musical The Notebook was passed over, and the new glitzy production of The Great Gatsby is only up for Best Costume Design.

You can read the full list of Tony nominations here.