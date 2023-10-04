Tony Awards head to brand-new iconic New York venue for 2024

New York, New York – The Tony Awards celebrating Broadway's brightest will move to a new venue yet again next year, and one of the most iconic in New York City .

The 2024 Tony Awards will be held at Lincoln Center in NYC for the first time. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 77th Annual Tony Awards have found a new home and set a date! And the awards show is moving to one of the most epic venues in the world.

The 2024 red carpet and ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 16, at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. It is the first time the event will be held at Lincoln Center, which is just north of the Broadway theater district and the home of the New York City Ballet and the famed Metropolitan Opera House.

The annual event will honor the 2023-2024 season of musicals and plays on Broadway and is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The night's top awards include Best Musical, Best Play, Best Original Score, and Best Performance by a Lead Actor and Actress, as voted on by a block of industry professionals, aka Tony voters.

And for more reasons than one, the 2024 Tonys will definitely be different than in years past.