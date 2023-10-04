Tony Awards head to brand-new iconic New York venue for 2024
New York, New York – The Tony Awards celebrating Broadway's brightest will move to a new venue yet again next year, and one of the most iconic in New York City.
The 77th Annual Tony Awards have found a new home and set a date! And the awards show is moving to one of the most epic venues in the world.
The 2024 red carpet and ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 16, at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. It is the first time the event will be held at Lincoln Center, which is just north of the Broadway theater district and the home of the New York City Ballet and the famed Metropolitan Opera House.
The annual event will honor the 2023-2024 season of musicals and plays on Broadway and is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The night's top awards include Best Musical, Best Play, Best Original Score, and Best Performance by a Lead Actor and Actress, as voted on by a block of industry professionals, aka Tony voters.
And for more reasons than one, the 2024 Tonys will definitely be different than in years past.
How will the 2024 Tony Awards be different?
In past years, the Tonys have been held most often at Radio City Music Hall. Yet this year, the event found a new venue uptown at the United Palace in Washington Heights. The 2023 show was one of the first large industry events to be rocked by the WGA Hollywood writers' strike, with the telecast being initially canceled then taking place live and unscripted.
The event will now move to Lincoln Center for the first time in its history.
Prediction: Early front-runners to win big at the 2024 Tony Awards
Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on April 30, with an April 25 cut-off date for shows to be eligible for consideration.
A musical adaptation of the romance novel and film The Notebook is landing on Broadway in February 2024 with a score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, and is shaping up as a shoo-in to sweep the nominations.
As for plays, The Cottage by Sandy Rustin, which opened on Broadway in July, features a starry cast in a comedic romp that will likely make its mark on the 2024 awards.
How to watch the Tony Awards
For those in the Big Apple, tickets can be purchased to attend the Tony Awards in person. The event also usually releases a limited number of student rush tickets before the event.
As in years past, the 2024 Tony Awards will once again be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP