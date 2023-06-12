Tony Awards 2023: A night of unscripted magic and historic moments!

New York, New York - The 76th annual Tony Awards defied expectations and delivered an epic celebration of Broadway's star talents, even making history along the way.

The 76th annual Tony Awards went off without a hitch in first-ever unscripted territory with major historical wins! © Collage: Jemal Countess, Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lights, camera, and unscripted action!

The 2023 Tony Awards took center stage Sunday night at a brand-new venue, the United Palace, in New York City, delivering an evening filled with unexpected winners, show-stopping performances, and surprises galore.

Host Ariana DeBose set the stage on fire with a spontaneous opening performance that knocked the audience's socks off.

"I'm live and unscripted. You're welcome," DeBose said. "So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged, to them, I say, 'Darlings, buckle up.'"

Despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which left the event unscripted, the Tony Awards proved that spontaneity could lead to some incredible moments.

One of the most unexpected moments came when Kimberly Akimbo stole the show, earning a well-deserved five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Score.

In an incredible feat for the LGBTQ+ community, J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell became the first nonbinary actors to nab Tony Awards for their outstanding and awe-inspiring performances in Some Like It Hot and Shucked.



The Awards ceremony also embraced important stories like Leopoldstadt, a play exploring Jewish identities across generations, which touched hearts and took home the Best Play award.