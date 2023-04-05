Dalaneo Martin: Body cam footage released in police killing of 17-year-old
Washington DC - Body cam footage was released on Tuesday of the police killing of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin in Washington DC.
The US Park Police and DC Metropolitan Police released body camera footage of the March 18 killing of Dalaneo Martin, known as "Debo" to his family and friends.
The police claimed they were responding to a person who was sleeping in what they said they believed to be a stolen car in northeast DC.
The footage shows officers, all of whose faces are blurred, talking about how to address the situation.
"Once you break [the window], he’s gonna wake up, start [the car] and put it in drive to go. We don’t want nobody to get hurt," one officer says.
"So, here’s the plan. He’s knocked out. The back window is just a plastic. I’m going to try to cut that out quietly, unlock the door. If he doesn’t get startled, doesn’t wake up, then we’re going to try to get in there, grab him before he puts that car in gear," an MPD officer states. "If he does take off, just let him go."
The video shows a Park Police officer jumping in the backseat and yelling, "Police, don’t move. Don’t move. Don’t move."
The car suddenly takes off with the officer still inside yelling for the driver to stop the vehicle.
"Stop. Stop or I’ll shoot!" he threatens.
The officer, whose identity has not been released, shoots at Martin at least five times before the car crashes into a house. The 17-year-old was declared dead at the scene.
Dalaneo Martin's killing under investigation as family demands accountability
The Metropolitan Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident, and the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia is reviewing it.
The US Department of the Interior is also pursuing an investigation, while the FBI and Department of Justice have opened a civil rights probe into the killing.
In the aftermath of the killing, Terra Martin, Dalaneo's mother, has called for the release of the identity of the officer who killed her son. She has also demanded he be fired and prosecuted.
In addition to being a beloved son and brother, Martin was also father to a seven-month-old son.
The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and provide support for the child.
