Dalaneo Martin: Body cam footage released in police killing of 17-year-old

Washington DC - Body cam footage was released on Tuesday of the police killing of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin in Washington DC.

Dalaneo Martin (l.) was shot and killed by police in Washington DC, sparking renewed demands for accountability for police violence toward Black Americans. © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/HarrietsDreams

The US Park Police and DC Metropolitan Police released body camera footage of the March 18 killing of Dalaneo Martin, known as "Debo" to his family and friends.

The police claimed they were responding to a person who was sleeping in what they said they believed to be a stolen car in northeast DC.

The footage shows officers, all of whose faces are blurred, talking about how to address the situation.



"Once you break [the window], he’s gonna wake up, start [the car] and put it in drive to go. We don’t want nobody to get hurt," one officer says.

"So, here’s the plan. He’s knocked out. The back window is just a plastic. I’m going to try to cut that out quietly, unlock the door. If he doesn’t get startled, doesn’t wake up, then we’re going to try to get in there, grab him before he puts that car in gear," an MPD officer states. "If he does take off, just let him go."

The video shows a Park Police officer jumping in the backseat and yelling, "Police, don’t move. Don’t move. Don’t move."

The car suddenly takes off with the officer still inside yelling for the driver to stop the vehicle.

"Stop. Stop or I’ll shoot!" he threatens.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, shoots at Martin at least five times before the car crashes into a house. The 17-year-old was declared dead at the scene.