Daniel Penny hired by Trump-allied tech firm after subway killing acquittal

New York, New York - A US Marine veteran who was acquitted in the chokehold killing of a homeless Black man on the New York subway has been hired by a major Silicon Valley firm allied with Donald Trump .

Daniel Penny, who was acquitted in the chokehold killing of a homeless Black man, has been hired by a major Silicon Valley firm allied with Donald Trump. © John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

California-based Andreessen Horowitz said Daniel Penny would join the company's American Dynamism wing that supports the "national interest," including aerospace, defense and public safety, according to the firm's website on Wednesday.

Penny, who is white, was found not guilty in December of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black homeless man.

Neely's May 1, 2023, death on a New York subway train was caught on video by onlookers, and the footage was shared widely on social media.

According to witnesses, Neely, before being restrained by Penny, had been screaming at passengers for food and drink and saying he was willing to die.

The video showed Penny pinning Neely, who had a history of mental illness, in a chokehold on the floor of the train for several minutes.

Besides the racial element, the case brought into focus two issues in New York: mental illness among the city's homeless population and safety on public transit.

Protests erupted in New York after Neely's death, resulting in several arrests, as some decried Penny's actions as an example of white "vigilantism."