New York, New York - On Monday, a jury found Daniel Penny – a former Marine who choked a homeless man to death on a subway last year – not guilty of criminally negligent homicode.

On Monday, a New York jury acquitted Daniel Penny, the former Marine who choked subway performer Jordan Neely to death on a train. © Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After deliberating for over an hour, the jury announced the verdict, causing the court to erupt in both applause and protests.

Penny (26), who had appeared impassive throughout the trial, smiled as the verdict was read.

On May 1, 2023, Penny administered a chokehold on Jordan Neely (30) – a homeless subway performer – for several minutes while aboard an F train in Manhattan after he claimed Neely threatened other passengers with violence.

He has since defended his actions, arguing that he was fearing for the safety of others and did not mean to kill Neely.

His attorneys also argued in court that Neely did not die from the chokehold but from other reasons, including his use of synthetic marijuana and schizophrenia.

Penny was initially facing a more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter, which carried a maximum of 15 years in prison, but the judge dismissed the charge last Friday at the request of prosecutors after the jury failed twice to deliver a verdict on the charge.