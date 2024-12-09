Daniel Penny receives shocking verdict over choking death of Jordan Neely
New York, New York - On Monday, a jury found Daniel Penny – a former Marine who choked a homeless man to death on a subway last year – not guilty of criminally negligent homicode.
After deliberating for over an hour, the jury announced the verdict, causing the court to erupt in both applause and protests.
Penny (26), who had appeared impassive throughout the trial, smiled as the verdict was read.
On May 1, 2023, Penny administered a chokehold on Jordan Neely (30) – a homeless subway performer – for several minutes while aboard an F train in Manhattan after he claimed Neely threatened other passengers with violence.
He has since defended his actions, arguing that he was fearing for the safety of others and did not mean to kill Neely.
His attorneys also argued in court that Neely did not die from the chokehold but from other reasons, including his use of synthetic marijuana and schizophrenia.
Penny was initially facing a more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter, which carried a maximum of 15 years in prison, but the judge dismissed the charge last Friday at the request of prosecutors after the jury failed twice to deliver a verdict on the charge.
Protests erupt after Daniel Penny receives not guilty verdict
Neely's death sparked widespread protests and debates about racism, homelessness, and support for mental illness.
Pundits on the right have declared Penny a martyr and hero, justifying his actions by arguing that he was protecting others.
Many on the left, however, argue that the verdict has reinforced the notion that Neely's life did not matter, and they do not believe justice was served in the case.
Outside the courthouse following the verdict, Neely's father, Andre Zachary, expressed his displeasure over the verdict, telling reporters, "The system is rigged."
The Neely family's attorney Donte Mills praised the work of the district attorney but said the jury ultimately "let us down."
He went on to say that they are "devastated, upset, angry, hurt" over the verdict but urged everyone who feels the same to "go outside today and help one person."
"That's my challenge – If you're angry, if you're hurt, go help one person," Mills added. "That's how we beat the system. That's how we turn this around, by being there for each other."
Cover photo: Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP