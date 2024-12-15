Daniel Penny, who choked Jordan Neely to death, joins Trump and Vance at Army-Navy game

Landover, Maryland - Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine who killed a Black man having a mental health crisis last year, joined President-elect Donald Trump and his vice-presidential candidate JD Vance on Saturday at the Army-Navy Game.

Daniel Penny (c.), who killed Jordan Neely in May 2023, is pictured with President-elect Donald Trump (l.) and Vice President-elect JD Vance in a skybox at the Army-Navy Game on December 14, 2024. © REUTERS

Penny was spotted hanging out with Trump, Vance, and other Republican politicians in a sky box at the Northwest Stadium, located 5 miles east of Washington DC, during the Army-Navy college football game.

Also in attendance were House Speaker Mike Johnson, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, National Intelligence Director nominee Tulsi Gabbard, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, and more allies of the incoming president.

"Daniel's a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone," Vance said on X ahead of the annual matchup. "I'm grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage."

The 26-year-old attended the game just days after he was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the May 2023 killing of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway.

Penny, who is white, placed Neely in a six-minute chokehold while the well-known Michael Jackson impersonator was experiencing a mental health episode. The city's medical examiner determined Neely – homeless at the time – had died due to compression of the neck.