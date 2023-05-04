Ex-Marine chokes Michael Jackson impersonator to death on NYC subway

New York, New York - The chokehold killing of a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator with mental health issues by a former US Marine aboard a New York City subway train was ruled a homicide Wednesday as anger and protests erupted over the killing .

The city medical examiner found the cause of victim Jordan Neely’s death Monday was compression of the neck. The finding is a critical piece of the investigation as police said they were awaiting the results of the autopsy before determining if criminal charges should be filed.



The determination came after friends and elected officials expressed outrage over the death. Neely was a familiar sight around town, performing in Times Square and on subways as the King of Pop.

At least three people were handcuffed after a demonstration inside the Broadway-Lafayette station, where the 30-year-old died, and a subsequent march in the local streets.

Dozens of protesters and police faced off during a tense vigil-turned-protest on the crowded uptown platform, with activists chanting "Justice for Jordan Neely" and other slogans.

"They murdered a Black man and his only crime was screaming on a train," Logan, a 30-year-old Brooklyn resident, told the New York Daily News. "This should not have happened. If you’re a native New Yorker, you’ve seen people having an outburst on a regular basis. That’s not a reason (to kill them)."