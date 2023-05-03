Ilhan Omar introduces resolution to curb police violence

Washington DC - Decrying the lack of federal action since the murder of George Floyd, US Representative Ilhan Omar introduced a new resolution in Congress on Wednesday seeking to rein in police violence.

US Representative Ilhan Omar (l.) introduced a new House resolution on Wednesday condemning police violence worldwide. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The Minnesota Democrat, who represents the district where law enforcement officers killed both George Floyd and Daunte Wright, proposed a House resolution to condemn police brutality around the world.



The measure calls for reallocating US funding toward mental health services and violence prevention programs, demilitarizing the police at home and abroad, and banning the sale of weapons and ammunition and to countries with records of human rights violations.

Omar's resolution comes as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which calls for moderate reforms in law enforcement, remains stalled in Congress after bipartisan talks collapsed in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Mapping Police Violence tracker found that police killed at least 1,197 people in the US in 2022. Their records indicate that 363 have already died at the hands of law enforcement officers so far this year.

"The resolution calls on Congress to stand with peaceful protesters around the world in their calls for justice and accountability for police brutality. Whether it’s the Philippines, Colombia, Iran, Hong Kong, Kenya, or Egypt, we have seen the horrifying images of police armed with military equipment responding to peaceful protests," Rep. Omar said in a press release.

"Our movements are inextricably linked, and the sources of the violence are often the same. Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are among our most foundational, cherished values. We must stand up to protect them."