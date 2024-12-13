Louisville and DOJ reach policing reform agreement after Breonna Taylor murder

Louisville, Kentucky - The US Department of Justice and the City of Louisville have announced a new policing reform agreement following an investigation into the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor .

A sign demanding justice for Breonna Taylor is held up during memorial protest in her honor at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13, 2021. © JON CHERRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The consent decree, which must be approved by a judge, comes after a federal investigation launched in the aftermath of Taylor's March 2020 killing found the Louisville police had a track record of violating people's constitutional rights and discriminating against Black residents.

"This consent decree marks a new day for Louisville. Our standing together today makes clear that Louisville and the United States share the goals of promoting public safety, ensuring constitutional policing and strengthening trust between community and law enforcement," the DOJ's Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke said in announcing the agreement.

Under the 242-page decree, the city and police department should:

revise its use-of-force policies and training



improve its residential search warrant practices



strengthen its responses to and investigations of sexual assault and domestic violence



improve its response to public demonstrations and protests that are critical of policing



improve training, supervision and accountability systems for officers

provide non-police responses to situations involving behavioral health crises or unhoused people

"At the end of this process, we expect that the Louisville Police Department will be a model police department and a shining example of constitutional policing," Clarke said.