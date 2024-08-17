Marcus Garvey: New York lawmakers push Biden to pardon Pan-Africanist hero

New York, New York - On what would have been Marcus Mosiah Garvey 's 137th birthday, New York lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to grant a posthumous pardon for the wrongfully convicted Pan-Africanist leader.

Marcus Garvey, founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League, attends the Convention of the Negro Peoples of the World in Harlem in 1922. © IMAGO / CPA Media

"We have concluded, along with numerous legal scholars, elected officials, and other prominent leaders, that the case of Marcus Mosiah Garvey was conducted in bad faith. A presidential pardon would reaffirm the American commitment to a criminal justice system that guarantees de facto equity under rule of law," a coalition of 31 New York State legislators wrote to the White House on Saturday.

"Marcus Garvey deserves full justice by the American legal system. He has fought to empower peoples of African descent and worked to build communities through economic independence. Pardoning Marcus Garvey would honor his work for the Black community and remove the unjust stain on his legacy."

Born in Jamaica in 1887, Garvey was convicted on trumped-up mail fraud charges in 1923 while he was living in New York – a move many saw as an attempt to undermine his efforts toward Black liberation. He was subsequently deported from the country and never allowed to return.

Members of Garvey's family – some of whom still live in New York – have been fighting for decades for the US government to officially clear his name. Their demand is echoed in a congressional resolution introduced by Representative Yvette Clarke calling for Garvey's exoneration.

"Marcus Garvey's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the empowerment of Black people have inspired generations. It is our duty to clear his name of the injustice that sought to silence him," New York State Senator James Sanders Jr. of Queens said in a statement.

"By granting this pardon, President Biden has the chance to affirm our nation's commitment to justice and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of Marcus Garvey," he added.

Sanders – who sponsored the bill to establish New York's recently inaugurated reparations commission – announced he is introducing a resolution in the State Senate to commemorate Garvey's birthday.