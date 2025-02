Multiple prison workers charged in horrific murder of inmate Robert Brooks

New York, New York - Six prison workers accused of beating to death a handcuffed Black inmate were indicted Thursday on second-degree murder charges, in a case that has sparked outrage.

Robert Brooks's death at New York's Marcy Correctional Facility in December 2024 was caught on the officers' bodycams.

The footage showed several officers restraining a man, whose hands were cuffed behind him for at least part of the attack, with one uniformed officer kicking him during a struggle.

As the inmate sat up, visibly wounded, an officer put on a surgical glove and grabbed him again by the collar and, with the help of a colleague, slammed him against a wall.

The footage was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who called the scenes "shocking and disturbing."

Three others were charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent the death of Brooks, who was serving a 12-year sentence for assault at Marcy Prison, located near the Canadian border.

A 10th prison worker was charged with allegedly cleaning up the scene and attempting to conceal evidence.