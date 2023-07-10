Oklahoma state official Ryan Walters says 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre wasn't about race

Norman, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has come under fire for appearing to suggest the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was not about race.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters appeared to suggest the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was not about "skin color" at a Thursday speaking engagement in Norman, Oklahoma. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Videos shared on social media show Oklahomans booing as Walters arrives to speak at the Norman Central Library, at the invitation of the Cleveland County Republican Party, Fox 25 reported.

The far-right state official, who served as Oklahoma's secretary of education from September 2020 to April 2023 before taking up the superintendent role, has a reputation for trying to limit discussion of race and gender in classrooms and promoting what he calls "parental rights" in education.

The attendees of Thursday's event didn't shy away from asking Walters tough questions, including why he was speaking at a library when he supports banning books.

Another audience member asked how the Tulsa Race Massacre does not fall under Walters' definition of "critical race theory" – an academic term Republicans have co-opted to push back against Black history and representation in public school education.

"To say it was inherent because of their skin, that is where I say that is critical race theory," Walters responded. "You’re saying race defines a person – I reject that."

"Let’s not tie it to the skin color and say that the skin color determined that," he added, sparking widespread backlash.