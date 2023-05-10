Viola Fletcher, Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, turns 109 as fight for reparations continues

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Viola Fletcher, one of the last three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, turns 109 on Wednesday as the fight for reparations continues.

Viola Fletcher was just seven years old when a white mob tore through her neighborhood, murdering hundreds of Black Americans and destroying more than 1,000 buildings and homes in the infamous 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Fletcher, her mother, and her three siblings managed to survive by hiding under a pile of clothes in their home, an account she shares in her upcoming memoir Don’t Let Them Bury My Story.

Tulsa's Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street, was damaged beyond recognition. Fletcher and her family were forced to flee the place they called home, having lost everything.

Meanwhile, the City of Tulsa began trying to cover up the incident by destroying police records and burying victims in unmarked graves.

In the 102 years since the terrorist attack, Fletcher went on to become a domestic worker, to raise a family, and, recently, to gain Ghanaian dual citizenship, but she never forgot the horrors she experienced as a child.

Together with her brother, Hughes Van Ellis (102), and fellow survivor Lessie Benningfield Randle (108), Fletcher continues to fight for reparations for the abuses she and her community suffered at the hands of white supremacists in 1921 and in the years since.