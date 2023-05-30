Ralph Yarl walks in brain injury awareness event just weeks after getting shot in the head

Kansas City, Missouri - Ralph Yarl, the Black 17-year-old who was shot in the head by an 85-year-old white man last month, walked in a brain injury awareness event on Monday just weeks after he was released from the hospital.

Ralph Yarl made his first public appearance since his shooting at a Memorial Day brain injury awareness event in Kansas City, Missouri. © Collage: Screenshot/GoFundMe/Faith Spoonmore & CHASE CASTOR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Yarl walked in the Going the Distance for Brain Injury event, an annual Memorial Day race in Kansas City, along with many other participants who registered to join on "Team Ralph." It was the teen's first public event since his high-profile shooting sparked renewed Black Lives Matter protests.

"It takes a community. It takes a family. It takes a support group, all of that," Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, said before the event, per the Associated Press.

"Let's raise more awareness to stop the things that cause brain injuries and should not be causing them, especially gun violence."

Yarl's aunt, Faith Spoonmore, noted that her nephew has suffered migraines and balance issues in recent weeks, as well as mood changes and psychological trauma.

"It’s important for Ralph to see that he is not alone," Spoonmore said ahead of the race.