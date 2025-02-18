AOC claps back after Trump's border czar sends DOJ after her: "Homan has nothing!"

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded after President Donald Trump 's border czar Tom Homan said he has sent the Department of Justice to investigate her.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) fired back after Tom Homan said she should be investigated by the Department of Justice. © Collage: JOSH EDELSON & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Homan claimed he recently asked the DOJ to look into whether AOC broke any laws by putting together a recent webinar to help migrants understand their rights.

Homan, who was stammering throughout the interview, described the webinar as "disturbing," as he believes it intended to "educate people how they evade law enforcement."

"You can claim you [are] educating [them about] constitutional rights, but what she is, in fact, doing is telling people 'don't open the door, hide in your home, don't talk to ICE,'" Homan argued.

He went on to say that he hasn't filed charges against her but has asked the DOJ where the "line of impediment" is.

That same day, Homan gave another interview with Newsmax, where he called AOC "the dumbest congresswoman ever elected to Congress."

AOC shared a clip of Homan's insult in an X post and stood by her efforts.

"This is why you fight these cowards. The moment you stand up to them, they crumble. Homan has nothing," she wrote.

"The Fourth Amendment is clear, and I am well within my duties to educate people of their rights," she added. "He can threaten me with jail & call names all he wants. He's got nothing else."