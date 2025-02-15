AOC slams Trump border czar Tom Homan amid immigrants' rights clash: "Learn to read"
Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken to social media to mock President Donald Trump's new border czar Tom Homan, suggesting he should "learn to read."
AOC has mocked border czar Tom Homan for apparently misunderstanding the Constitution after he criticized her, claiming she could face legal trouble over a webinar she held to help migrants understand their rights.
A clip on Fox News showed Homan replying to AOC's webinar, expressing disdain for the idea that she would help migrants as US Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) steps up raids and deportations.
"I sent an email today to the Deputy Attorney General [and asked] – at what level is that impediment?" Homan said in response to a query from a Fox News reporter. "Is that impediment? I'm not an attorney."
"Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? And if so, what are we going to do about it?" Homan asked. "Is she crossing the line? I'm working with the Department of Justice to find out."
"Where is that line that they crossed? Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now – but I need the AOG to opine on that. Impediment is impediment in my opinion."
AOC shares tips for migrants in ICE encounters
AOC's office on Wednesday hosted a webinar in which they explained the tactics that ICE officers use to arrest and detain immigrants.
The idea of the online session was to educate vulnerable members of migrant communities on their rights and how they should behave if they find themselves in an encounter with ICE.
Following the webinar, AOC posted a shareable guide of the most important rights that people should be aware of and how they should behave. "Believe it or not, in America EVERYONE has rights," she said.
"Citizen or not, we all should know our rights to protect ourselves and others from illegal search & seizure," AOC continued. "ICE often attempts to enter homes without a proper warrant. They can go get one."
Responding to Homan's comments on Fox News the next day, AOC took to social media to tease the border czar in a simple message which read "MaYbe shE's goiNg to be in TroUble nOw."
"Maybe he can learn to read," AOC said. "The Constitution would be a good place to start."
