AOC slams Trump border czar Tom Homan amid immigrants' rights clash: "Learn to read"

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken to social media to mock President Donald Trump 's new border czar Tom Homan, suggesting he should "learn to read."

AOC has mocked border czar Tom Homan for apparently misunderstanding the Constitution after he criticized her, claiming she could face legal trouble over a webinar she held to help migrants understand their rights.

A clip on Fox News showed Homan replying to AOC's webinar, expressing disdain for the idea that she would help migrants as US Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) steps up raids and deportations.

"I sent an email today to the Deputy Attorney General [and asked] – at what level is that impediment?" Homan said in response to a query from a Fox News reporter. "Is that impediment? I'm not an attorney."

"Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? And if so, what are we going to do about it?" Homan asked. "Is she crossing the line? I'm working with the Department of Justice to find out."

"Where is that line that they crossed? Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now – but I need the AOG to opine on that. Impediment is impediment in my opinion."