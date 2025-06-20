Andrew Cuomo backed by billionaire CEO of ICE contractor Palantir in NYC mayoral race

New York, New York - Disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has received support from the CEO of defense contractor Palantir Technologies in his bid to become the next mayor of New York City.

Disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo has received billionaire backing in his campaign for New York City mayor. © Vincent ALBAN / POOL / AFP

According to Politico, Palantir's Alex Karp has contributed $90,000 to the Fix the City super PAC backing Cuomo. He is just one of several billionaires to do so.

Former mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg has given $8.3 million, bringing the super PAC's total haul to $24 million since its March launch.

Karp's backing of Cuomo is raising eyebrows as the CEO has previously bragged that his company kills people.

Palantir is a long-time US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contractor now helping to carry out Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

ICE recently signed a $30-million deal with the surveillance tech giant to develop a database to track and deport migrants, 404 Media reported in April.