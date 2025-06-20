Andrew Cuomo backed by billionaire CEO of ICE contractor Palantir in NYC mayoral race
New York, New York - Disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has received support from the CEO of defense contractor Palantir Technologies in his bid to become the next mayor of New York City.
According to Politico, Palantir's Alex Karp has contributed $90,000 to the Fix the City super PAC backing Cuomo. He is just one of several billionaires to do so.
Former mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg has given $8.3 million, bringing the super PAC's total haul to $24 million since its March launch.
Karp's backing of Cuomo is raising eyebrows as the CEO has previously bragged that his company kills people.
Palantir is a long-time US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contractor now helping to carry out Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.
ICE recently signed a $30-million deal with the surveillance tech giant to develop a database to track and deport migrants, 404 Media reported in April.
Scandal-wracked Cuomo faces strong challenge from the left
Cuomo's big-money connections aren't the only thing that makes his mayoral campaign deeply controversial.
The ex-governor resigned from office in 2021 amid a series of scandals. He was accused of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic and faced sexual assault allegations from 11 women.
In the mayoral race, Cuomo is up against top challenger Zohran Mamdani. The 33-year-old state assemblymember is surging in the polls as he campaigns on a platform of rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and more.
The Democratic mayoral primary in New York City is on Tuesday, June 24. Early voting is already underway.
Cover photo: Vincent ALBAN / POOL / AFP