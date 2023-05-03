AOC joins calls for Senator Feinstein's resignation from Congress

Washington DC - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become the latest high-profile Democratic politician to call for Senator Dianne Feinstein's resignation from Congress.

Feinstein "should retire," AOC posted to Bluesky.



"Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary – precisely where repro rights are getting stripped," she continued. "That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP-approved nominees."

The call comes after fellow Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna and Dean Phillips took to Twitter in April to urge the 89-year-old senator to step down.

Feinstein has been away from Capitol Hill since March when she was hospitalized for shingles. Her absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee has prevented more than a dozen Biden judicial nominees from advancing out of the now-deadlocked panel.

In response to calls for her resignation, Feinstein said she continues to work from home in San Francisco and asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to "temporarily" replace her on the Judiciary Committee, but Republicans blocked the request.