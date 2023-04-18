Dianne Feinstein's temporary Senate Judiciary replacement faces GOP roadblock

Washington DC - The drama around Senator Dianne Feinstein's long absence from Congress is amping up after Republicans on Monday signaled their intent to block a temporary Judiciary Committee replacement.

Senator Dianne Feinstein has been absent from Capitol Hill since March, when she was diagnosed with shingles. © REUTERS

Republicans on Monday made clear their opposition to naming a temporary replacement for Feinstein on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.

The senator's continued absence from Congress has stalled the advancement of more than a dozen Biden judicial nominees out of the now-deadlocked panel.

At least five Republican members of the committee, including Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and John Cornyn of Texas, have said they will not back efforts to replace Feinstein.

"I, for one, am not going to help President Biden’s most unqualified nominees to get confirmed. I don’t think you’ll see us help in that effort," Cornyn said, according to The Hill.

"I will vote against any attempt by Senate Democrats to temporarily replace Sen. Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee," Tillis added on Twitter. "I deeply respect Senator Feinstein, but this is an unprecedented request solely intended to appease those pushing for radical, activist judges."