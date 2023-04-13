Senator Dianne Feinstein responds after Democrats urge her to retire

Washington DC - Two House Democrats have called on 89-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign amid her long absence from Washington.

California Representative Ro Khanna (r.) on Wednesday became the first Democrat in Congress to call for Senator Dianne Feinstein's resignation. © Collage: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / POOL / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people," California Representative Ro Khanna tweeted on Wednesday.



Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips chimed in to support the call for Feinstein's resignation: "I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet."

With that, Khanna and Phillips have become the first two Democrats in Congress to make official statements in support of Feinstein's resignation.

In office since 1992, Feinstein has been missing from the Senate chamber since March when she was hospitalized for shingles.

During her prolonged absence, she has missed at least 60 Senate votes.