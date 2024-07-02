AOC pledges to file articles of impeachment after Supreme Court's Trump immunity ruling

Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Monday that she will file articles of impeachment following a Supreme Court ruling which has granted partial immunity to ex-president Donald Trump.

"The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture," AOC posted on X.



"I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return," she added.



The pledge came after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that presidents enjoy "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for "official acts" taken while in office. The case concerned Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Legal experts have warned the ruling may essentially give presidents carte blanche to do whatever they want while in office, opening the door to dangerous abuses of power.

The decision comes in a time of increased public scrutiny of the Supreme Court amid a string of ethics concerns. Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research data released last month found that around 40% of Americans have "hardly any confidence at all" in the court, with seven in 10 Americans believing the justices to be more guided by ideology than fairness and impartiality.