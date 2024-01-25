Arizona GOP chair resigns after attempt to bribe Senate candidate Kari Lake

Phoenix, Arizona - Jeff Dewit, the former chair of the Arizona Republican Party, resigned after newly released audio showed him attempting to bribe politician Kari Lake.

The chair of the Arizona Republican Party resigned on Wednesday after a released audio recording revealed him trying to bribe Senate candidate Kari Lake. © Collage: Kevin Hagen & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail leaked the audio recording where Dewit was heard asking Lake to name a price for her to stay out of politics for two years instead of running for Senate.

Lake was then heard insisting that she could not be bought, adding, "This is not about money, it's about our country."

In a statement released Wednesday, Dewit announced his resignation and confirmed it was his voice on the recording. He claimed it was "selectively edited audio" from a 10-month-old private conversation that was "taken out of context" and used as a "setup."



He went on to explain that the comments were made while Lake was employed by him, and their conversation was an "open, unguarded exchange between friends in the living room of her house."

"Since our conversation where I advised Lake to postpone her campaign and aim for the Governor's position in two years, she has been on a mission to destroy me," Dewit claimed. "It was a suggestion made in good faith, believing it could benefit both her future prospects and the party's overall strategy.

"The release of our conversation by Lake confirms a disturbing tendency to exploit private interactions for personal gain and increases concerns about her habit of secretly recording personal and private conversations."