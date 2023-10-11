Arizona Republican Kari Lake announces Senate run and gets a big endorsement

Trump ally Kari Lake, a Republican of Arizona, officially launched her 2024 campaign for US Senate on October 10, 2023. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lake, a vocal ally of Donald Trump, shared the news during a rally on Tuesday evening after filing paperwork to run earlier this month.

"I'm really tired of watching our politicians retreat from every single important battle. They’re cowards," she said. "That’s how we got into the mess we’re in right now because they have surrendered far too many hills. We are on – we’re on the final hill right now, and I’m not surrendering this hill."

The far-right Republican and former TV news anchor launched an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2022, losing the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Lake led rallies against mask and vaccine mandates during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been a big proponent of the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

She also supports limiting abortion access, curtailing the civil liberties of transgender people, and building a wall between the United States and Mexico.