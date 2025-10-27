Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Newsom over claim that redistricting plan is "temporary"

Los Angeles, California - Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger slammed claims made by current Governor Gavin Newsom that his redistricting effort is only "temporary."

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (r.) slammed current Governor Newsom's claim that the redistricting effort is only temporary. © Collage: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & AFP/Filippo Monteforte

"Think when he, when they say this is temporary, there is no such thing," Schwarzenegger told Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union program on Sunday.

"I mean, the longest programs are government programs that are temporary," he said. "Just remember that if this is a tax program or if it is the redistricting program, anything that is temporary with government is permanent."

Schwarzenegger's comments came after Tapper showed him a clip of Newsom declaring that the redistricting is a temporary measure designed to counteract similar moves by President Donald Trump's administration.

"What we're doing is temporary, it's completely transparent, and it's democratic," Newsom said in the video. "Wake up to these new realities, spare me the moral high ground."

Newsom's bill is designed to "fight back" against Republican gerrymandering by doing the same thing in California. Unlike the Republicans' efforts, however, the redistricting will be voted on by Californians in a November 4 special election.

Schwarzenegger, the former Republican Governor of California who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run last year, was critical of gerrymandering efforts from both parties.