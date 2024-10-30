Arnold Schwarzenegger drops big endorsement in 2024 presidential race

Los Angeles, California - Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Terminator star and former Republican governor of California, endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday as the only way to "turn the page" on Donald Trump 's divisiveness.

The former bodybuilder (77) said that while he had issues with both major parties, Trump's rhetoric calling the US "a trash can for the world" had made him "furious."

With just days until the November 5 election, Schwarzenegger becomes the latest of dozens of prominent former Republican officials – including former vice president Dick Cheney – to endorse the Democratic candidate for president over Trump.

"To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America... a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious," said the actor.

"I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," he wrote on X.

Since leaving office in 2011 after two terms as the governor of the most populous US state, Schwarzenegger has championed environmental issues, small businesses, and immigration reform.