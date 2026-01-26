Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and more respond to killing of Alex Pretti: "Wake-up call to every American"

Former President Barack Obama was among those who condemned the second fatal shooting of a civilian by immigration officers in Minnesota this year.

Former President Barack Obama called the latest killing committed by an immigration agent in Minneapolis "a wake-up call." © Collage: AFP PHOTO / @DANGJESSIE & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault," Obama said in a post on X in response to the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday.

"For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city."

Obama – who made liberal use of ICE during his two terms, supercharging deportations – called on Americans to "support and draw inspiration from the wave of peaceful protests" in Minneapolis and other parts of the country.

"They are a timely reminder that ultimately it's up to each of us as citizens to speak out against injustice, protect our basic freedoms, and hold our government accountable."

Fellow former President Bill Clinton echoed Obama's words.

"At every turn, the people in charge have lied to us, told us not to believe what we've seen with our own eyes, and pushed increasingly aggressive and antagonistic tactics, including impeding investigations by local authorities," he said in a statement.

"Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them. If we give our freedoms away after 250 years, we might never get them back."

It was up to "all of us who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to We the People," he added.