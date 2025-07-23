Obama hits back at Trump's threat to prosecute for Russia investigation

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama responded to allegations that he had attempted a "coup" following the 2016 election and called President Donald Trump 's threats of prosecution a "distraction."

Former President Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump for suggesting he should be prosecuted over Russian interference claims. © AFP/Getty Images/POOL

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement published by multiple outlets.

"But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one," Rodenbush said. "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."



The statement comes in response to allegations first put forward in a report published on Friday by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, which accused the former president of "treasonous conspiracy."

Gabbard's report alleges that Obama and other co-conspirators "manufactured" evidence that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election in an attempt to keep Trump out of the White House.

Rodenbush's statement makes reference to suggestions that the report's release is part of a "distraction" campaign, amid speculation about Trump's involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last weekend also saw the release of files on the Martin Luther King assassination, and endless ramblings by Trump on social media.

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," Rodenbush said.

When asked about Gabbard's report, Trump took aim at Obama in a press conference on Tuesday, and accused him of "trying to lead a coup."