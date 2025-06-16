Obama speaks out against Trump's aggressive immigration policies on DACA anniversary

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama recently shared his thoughts on current President Donald Trump 's immigration efforts as the US celebrates the 13th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

In a recent social media post, Barack Obama (pictured) celebrated the anniversary of DACA, while also criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration efforts. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

On Sunday, Obama shared an X post taking credit for how his administration "acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper."

"DACA was an example of how we can be a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws. And it's an example worth remembering today, when families with similar backgrounds who just want to live, work, and support their communities, are being demonized and treated as enemies," Obama wrote.

"We can fix our broken immigration system while still recognizing our common humanity and treating each other with dignity and respect," he added.

"In fact, it's the only way we ever will."

DACA, which was passed in 2012, provides protection from deportation and work authorization to over 535,000 people, known as Dreamers.

Obama's remarks come as President Trump has led an aggressive deportation effort, ordering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to conduct raids across the country. Trump has made a habit of using charged language to demonize brown and black immigrant communities, repeatedly insisting they are "murderers and rapists."