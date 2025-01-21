Obama and Bush crack jokes at Trump inauguration as TikToker offers lip-reading

Washington, DC - Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were caught on camera sharing a joke during Donald Trump's inauguration – and a lip-reader thinks she knows what was said.

Former-presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush shared a short exchange during Trump's inauguration on Monday. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/POOL

Deaf TikToker Jackie, famous for her celebrity lip-reading, shared what she thinks Obama said to Bush when they greeted each other at Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Cameras showed Obama leaning over and his predecessor, and saying something which makes Bush laugh.

Jackie is convinced that the Democrat's line was: "How can we stop what's happening?"

Obama has been relatively vocal in his criticism of Trump, but Bush – the man who launched the disastrous invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan – has remained quiet.

Despite his aversion to Trump and his wife's absence from the inauguration, Obama seemed in high spirits at the event.

After leaving the Capitol Rotunda, he was captured on camera having an exchange with a reporter from the Washington Post.

Earlier in the day, Emily Davies had asked George W. Bush if he was going to behave. Obama interjected, saying: "Nope."