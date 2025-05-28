Secret Service suspends two agents caught brawling outside Obama's DC home

Washington DC - Two Secret Service agents were recently suspended from duty after they were caught on film brawling outside the home of former President Barack Obama .

The US Secret Service recently suspended two female agents caught on video physically fighting outside the home of former President Barack Obama. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @SusanCrabtree & Drew ANGERER / AFP

In a video obtained by Real Clear Politics on Tuesday, two female Uniformed Division officers, dressed in bulletproof vests, are seen aggressively shoving each other near a white car parked outside the Obama residence.

In an audio clip, one of the agents can be heard telling a superior in a phone call, "Can I get a supervisor to Delta 2 immediately before I whoop this girl's a**?"

A source told the outlet that one of the agents was angry at the other for arriving late to relieve her from her shift, and was also upset that the agent did not arrive in the vehicle she requested.

In a statement, the US Secret Service confirmed the incident took place at approximately 2:30 AM on May 21, and said both agents were suspended from duty while an investigation is conducted. The agency declined to share further details, as it was a "personnel matter."

RCP and other right-wing outlets have claimed, without evidence, that the altercation is somehow linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies held by the Secret Service.