Obama slams Trump's proposed healthcare cuts: "We can't let that happen"

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama recently criticized President Donald Trump 's proposed tax bill, as it is expected to cut healthcare coverage for millions of Americans.

In a recent social media post, Barack Obama (r.) criticized Donald Trump and Republicans for pushing a bill that would massively cut healthcare. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Obama shared an X post regarding an issue he believes "everybody should be paying attention to."

"Congressional Republicans are trying to weaken the Affordable Care Act and put millions of people at risk of losing their health care," Obama wrote.

"Call your Senators and tell them we can't let that happen," he added.

In recent weeks, Trump and his allies have been trying to pass what they call the president's "big, beautiful bill," which includes cuts to Medicaid as well as new proposed eligibility restrictions and work requirements that will deprive millions of Americans from coverage.

The bill is also expected to cut provisions of the Affordable Care Act, which Obama passed in 2010 during his first term.

While Trump's bill narrowly passed in the House, several Republicans have said they may oppose it when it reaches the Senate floor, arguing the cuts do not go far enough and that the plan will add trillions to the nation's deficit.

A small minority of Republicans have expressed unease over the Medicaid cuts, saying that it would not fare well with their constituents.