Obama backs Newsom's California redistricting plan: "Fight fire with fire!"

Los Angeles, California - Former President Barack Obama used a post on social media to come out swinging in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom's controversial redistricting plan.

Former President Barack Obama (r.) used a post on social media to share his support for California Governor Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan. © Collage: AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images & AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Quoting a post from the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), Obama expressed his strong support for Newsom's plan in a long post on X.

Newsom's plan, which is facing significant pushback from California Republicans, is designed to "fight back" against MAGA gerrymandering in Texas and elsewhere that he calls an attempt to "rig" the 2026 midterm election.

In response to five additional Republican seats being added to the Texas congressional map, Newsom is looking to add five safe Democratic seats in California.

"Over the long term, we shouldn't have political gerrymandering in America, just a fair fight between Republicans and Democrats based on who's got better ideas," Obama said on X.

"But since Texas is taking direction from a partisan White House and gerrymandering in the middle of a decade to try and maintain the House despite their unpopular policies, I have tremendous respect for how Governor Newsom has approached this," he said.

"He's put forward a smart, measured approach in California, designed to address a very particular problem at a very particular moment in time."

The post came in response to the NDRC, which expressed gratitude towards Obama "for being in this fight with us and supporting our mission."