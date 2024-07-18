Obama believes Biden needs to reconsider election bid, damning new report reveals

Washington DC - Former president Barack Obama has told allies that Joe Biden needs to reconsider his reelection bid, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Former president Barack Obama (r.) has told allies that Joe Biden (l.) needs to reconsider his reelection bid, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. © Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Obama believes that Biden's path to victory has diminished and that the 81-year-old should "seriously consider the viability of his candidacy," the newspaper said, citing people briefed on his thinking.



It said there was no immediate comment from Obama, who was in office while Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017 and who remains hugely influential in the Democratic party.

Obama would be the most heavyweight Democrat so far to join a growing chorus in the party calling for Biden to drop out, following a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

Biden, who is currently isolating with Covid at his beach house, has rejected concerns about his age and fitness and insisted that he is staying in the race for the White House.