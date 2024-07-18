Biden faces more calls from top Democrats to drop out of the 2024 race

Washington DC - Several top House Democrats have joined the growing effort to convince President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

According to The Washington Post, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer both held separate private meetings with the president.

Jeffries, who spoke with Biden at the White House last Thursday, and Schumer, who met with him in Delaware on Saturday, both stressed that staying in the race may result in Democrats losing their Senate majority, and sabotage their chances of taking back the House.

If Republicans manage to gain control of both chambers, it would make it much easier for them to push forward legislation .

CNN has also reported that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently had a phone conversation with the president, her second time speaking with him about his campaign since the debate.

While she didn't directly urge him to drop out, Pelosi reportedly told Biden that he could destroy Democrats’ chances of beating Trump by continuing his campaign, as polling shows he is heading for a loss.

One source claimed Biden grew defensive, insisting that he had seen polls that indicate he could win.