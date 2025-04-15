Obama urges universities to reject Trump after "unlawful" Harvard funding freeze

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama has harshly criticized President Donald Trump 's administration for freezing billions in federal grants for Harvard University.

In a recent social media post, Barack Obama (r.) criticized Donald Trump after he froze billions in federal funding for Harvard University. © Collage: Win McNamee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump's Department of Education recently announced the pause of $2.2 billion in funding after the university refused to comply with a list of demands from the president in order for the school to maintain its financial relationship with the federal government.

Shortly after the news broke, Obama shared an X post slamming the administration's move and urging other schools to follow Harvard's lead.

"Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect," Obama wrote.

"Let's hope other institutions follow suit," he added.

According to The Guardian, some of Trump's demands included banning facemasks, shutting down all DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs, and getting rid of any student group that "endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment."

The university's president refused, arguing, "No government... should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."