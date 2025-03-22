Columbia rushes to implement Trump's demands to crack down on Palestinian solidarity protests

New York, New York - Columbia University on Friday eagerly complied with President Donald Trump 's demands to crack down even harder on its student movement of solidarity with Palestine amid Israel's assault on Gaza .

Columbia University will implement President Donald Trump's demands to intensify its crackdown on protests in solidarity with Palestine. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

Trump has targeted US universities that saw significant surges of protests against Israel's mass killing of Palestinians and US complicity in it.

The president has cut $400 million in federal funding for Columbia – including research grants and other contracts – on the grounds that the institution has not adequately Jewish students from harassment.

In what was blasted as a "cowardly decision" by some staff and alumni, Columbia announced Friday "improvements to our disciplinary processes" as well as making it mandatory that protesters identify themselves when challenged – even if they wear masks, as many did during the height of the pro-Palestinian protests.

It also announced the expansion of its security team, including the hiring of 36 officers, and put its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies department under review.

In the document titled "Advancing our work to combat discrimination, harassment and anti-Semitism at Columbia," the university announced the creation of a new "Office of Institutional Equity" as well as updating its anti-discrimination and discriminatory harassment policy for students and groups.

"The University's approach and relevant policies will incorporate the definition of antisemitism recommended by Columbia's Antisemitism Taskforce in August 2024," the policy document said.

The definition in question equates forms of opposition to Zionism – a political ideology – with antisemitism.

As well as budget cuts to Columbia's federal funds, with more threatened, immigration officers have targeted Mahmoud Khalil, a US permanent resident with Palestinian roots and a graduate student at Columbia.

He was arrested in front of his pregnant wife – a US citizen – and has been held in Louisiana, despite not being charged with a crime.