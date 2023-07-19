Barbie movie gets bizarre hot takes from Rep. Matt Gaetz and his wife

Washington DC - Representative Matt Gaetz and his wife Ginger are at odds with their thoughts on the new Barbie movie after attending a premier of the film.

A pink-tinged difference of opinion?

On Monday, the Florida couple attended a Barbie-themed party at the British Embassy in DC, decked out in matching pink outfits and clearly excited about the movie. Yet they weren't necessarily on the same page with their hot takes afterward.

Unfortunately, Ginger didn't end up being a fan, as she took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that the movie left her "feeling left down," and advised similar MAGA-minded folk to skip it.

"The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)," she explained.

She also wasn't satisfied with Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken, which she described as "Disappointingly low [testostrone]" and having "major beta energy."

Yet her husband seemed to have an opposite opinion.