Barbie movie gets bizarre hot takes from Rep. Matt Gaetz and his wife
Washington DC - Representative Matt Gaetz and his wife Ginger are at odds with their thoughts on the new Barbie movie after attending a premier of the film.
A pink-tinged difference of opinion?
On Monday, the Florida couple attended a Barbie-themed party at the British Embassy in DC, decked out in matching pink outfits and clearly excited about the movie. Yet they weren't necessarily on the same page with their hot takes afterward.
Unfortunately, Ginger didn't end up being a fan, as she took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that the movie left her "feeling left down," and advised similar MAGA-minded folk to skip it.
"The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)," she explained.
She also wasn't satisfied with Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken, which she described as "Disappointingly low [testostrone]" and having "major beta energy."
Yet her husband seemed to have an opposite opinion.
What is the deal with Matt Gaetz and Margot Robbie?
On the other hand, Matt Gaetz urged others to see it after he was called out by a Twitter user for "enjoying" the film which features a trans actor, who argued the Republican's attendance is "why we don't win culture wars."
The congressman, who recently declared that Margot Robbie who plays Barbie is "not mid" but a "ten," revealed the one reason everyone should see the film.
"If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo Robbie……the terrorists win," he responded.
Another user pointed out, "So culture wars are only worth fighting [when] there is a pretty actress involved?"
The Barbie movie hits theaters everywhere on Friday, so you can judge Ginger's take on Ken's "beta energy" for yourselves.
Cover photo: Screenshot / Twitter / @LuckeyGinger