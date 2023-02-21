Bernie Sanders and Greg Casar slam Google's anti-union moves against striking YouTube Music workers

Austin, Texas - Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Greg Casar joined forces on Tuesday to call out Google for allegedly retaliating against striking YouTube Music workers seeking to form a union .

Texas Rep. Greg Casar (l.) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are backing up YouTube Music workers on strike over alleged unfair labor practices. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Mr. Pichai: your $60 billion in profits last year enables you to not only treat your workers fairly, but also recognize the invaluable contributions YouTube Music workers bring to your company and our community," the two politicians wrote in their letter to the Alphabet and Google CEO.

"Our request to you is simple: Ensure that all Google workers, including YouTube Music workers, are able to freely exercise their right to join a union as guaranteed by federal law," they continued.

Sanders and Casar's joint statement comes after YouTube Music workers filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board detailing how their employer, the Google-affiliated contractor Cognizant, had allegedly retaliated against their unionization effort.

In October 2022, a group of 58 workers filed a petition to join Alphabet Workers Union-CWA. Just three weeks later, Cognizant announced that workers, who were hired to work fully remotely, would be required to work in person at the Austin office beginning on February 6, giving some workers and their families just three months to move across the country.

If workers refused to make the move, they were told they would be fired.