Sanders calls out corporate media for ignoring healthcare system flaws

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders recently sent a stern message to the corporate media about their failure to do adequate coverage of glaring flaws in the US healthcare system.

During a recent interview, Senator Bernie Sanders admonished corporate media for not properly covering problems with the US healthcare system. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday night, Sanders participated in a town hall event with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to discuss a range of issues affecting US voters.

One issue that appeared to bother him most was healthcare – at one point, he had the crowd raise their hand if they felt the system was "broken," eliciting all hands to go up.

"No, you're not going to hear much about that on corporate television... [or] in the United States Congress," Sanders told the audience.

"We are the only major country on Earth that doesn't guarantee health care to all people."

Sanders continued, arguing that insurance companies make "tens of billions of dollars every year" denying citizens coverage, while prescription drug companies are able to charge "the highest prices of the world."

As Cooper attempted to shift subjects, Sanders interjected, insisting on continuing to discuss it, as he believes it is "not talked about in the corporate media."

"Why are people losing faith in the American system? We don't talk about it on CNN," Sanders said. "It's because they understand that a handful of billionaires exert enormous influence. And that has got to change."

Cooper joked with the senator that they were discussing it now, to which Sanders exclaimed with a laugh, "Yes, but I'm forcing you to talk about it, Anderson!"