Sanders calls out corporate media for ignoring healthcare system flaws
Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders recently sent a stern message to the corporate media about their failure to do adequate coverage of glaring flaws in the US healthcare system.
On Wednesday night, Sanders participated in a town hall event with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to discuss a range of issues affecting US voters.
One issue that appeared to bother him most was healthcare – at one point, he had the crowd raise their hand if they felt the system was "broken," eliciting all hands to go up.
"No, you're not going to hear much about that on corporate television... [or] in the United States Congress," Sanders told the audience.
"We are the only major country on Earth that doesn't guarantee health care to all people."
Sanders continued, arguing that insurance companies make "tens of billions of dollars every year" denying citizens coverage, while prescription drug companies are able to charge "the highest prices of the world."
As Cooper attempted to shift subjects, Sanders interjected, insisting on continuing to discuss it, as he believes it is "not talked about in the corporate media."
"Why are people losing faith in the American system? We don't talk about it on CNN," Sanders said. "It's because they understand that a handful of billionaires exert enormous influence. And that has got to change."
Cooper joked with the senator that they were discussing it now, to which Sanders exclaimed with a laugh, "Yes, but I'm forcing you to talk about it, Anderson!"
Senator Bernie Sanders is standing up against President Donald Trump
The town hall event comes as Sanders has been traveling across the country to host rallies alongside fellow progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to share their opposition to President Donald Trump, his aggressive MAGA agenda, and the leadership of his billionaire top advisor, Elon Musk.
During the town hall, Sanders noted that he was traveling with Ocasio-Cortez to "demand that working-class people begin to stand up and fight for their rights."
"There is no reason we should be the only major country not to have health care, not to have paid family and medical leave, et cetera," Sanders added.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire